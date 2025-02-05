Watch Now
No. 1 Helena High boys rout Great Falls; No. 5 CMR gets past Helena Capital

GREAT FALLS — Two non-conference Class AA showdowns hit the hardwood in the Electric City Tuesday night, as the No. 1-ranked Helena High boys looked for their ninth overall win against Great Falls High, and No. 5 Great Falls CMR welcomed Helena Capital.

After getting out to a very quick start — and causing havoc on the defensive end — the Bengals would run away from the Bison 73-37. On the other side of town, the Rustlers and Bruins battled for most of the contest, but a big fourth quarter from the home team helped CMR to a 53-44 win.

Helena improved to 9-2 and CMR goes to 8-3, while Great Falls is now 1-11 and Capital dropped to 6-6.

For highlights of both games, view the above video player.

