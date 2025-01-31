No. 1 Dillon boys, fourth-ranked Beaver girls sweep Butte Central

BUTTE — The Dillon boys and girls basketball teams both picked up double-digit victories over Southwest A foe Butte Central on Thursday evening at the Maroon Activities Center.

The No. 4 Beaver girls surged in the second half to a 55-31 victory to extend their win streak to four as Dillon improved to 11-1 with its lone loss coming in overtime at home to Frenchtown in its conference opener.

Kenleigh Graham led the Beavers with 11 points, Landi Hartman had 10 and Kylie Konen added nine as Dillon built a 25-9 halftime lead. The Maroons (4-7) were paced by a 13-point outing from Kenzie McQueary and nine from Zayonna Otherbull.

The boys game saw No. 1 Dillon erase a 12-7 first-quarter deficit and then pull away for a 52-41 win as the Beavers (11-1) earned their ninth straight victory.

Kyler Engellant led Dillon with 19 points, Carter Curnow scored 17 and Cohen Hartman added nine. Central's Joshua Sutton scored 15 and Owen McPartland had 11. The Maroons are now 4-7 and on a three-game slide.

The Maroons play Corvallis on Saturday while Dillon takes on Stevensville.