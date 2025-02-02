No. 1 Box Elder boys roll past Centerville in non-conference Class C clash to remain undefeated

SAND COULEE — For the second time in a span of two weeks, Box Elder and Centerville hit the hardwood in a non-conference Class C battle, this time with the Miners hosting Saturday.

The first time the No. 1 ranked Bears saw the Miners, it was a very close game. Saturday's contest was a different story, as Box Elder was able to remain undefeated in an 85-45 blowout victory.

Star senior Tracen Jilot — who sustained a foot injury during the 6-Man football playoffs — missed the first half of the season prior to returning to the floor for the first time this winter in Friday's 94-57 win over Hays-Lodgepole. He and fellow senior Dreyden Anderson, who had 22 points, were key factors.

For highlights, head to the above video player.