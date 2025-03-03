Watch Now
MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for March 3

MTN Sports
Posted

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through March 1:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Boys basketball

(Through games of March 1, 2025)

Class AA

(Regular season - final)

1. Billings West (15-4)

2. Helena (15-4)

3. Billings Skyview (14-5)

4. Gallatin (13-6)

5. Butte (13-6)

Class A

(Regular season - final)

1. Dillon (17-1)

2. Lockwood (16-2)

3. Glendive (15-3)

4. Billings Central (14-4)

5. Ronan (13-5)

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Missoula Loyola (17-1)

2. Fairfield (18-0)

3. Malta (15-3)

4. Thompson Falls (15-3)

5. Columbus (15-3)

6. Red Lodge (14-4)

7. Florence (13-5)

8. Lodge Grass (15-2)

9. Three Forks (16-2)

10. St. Labre (13-4)

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Box Elder (17-0)

2. Scobey (18-0)

3. Manhattan Christian (14-2)

4. Plentywood (16-2)

5. Lustre Christian (15-3)

6. Lincoln (16-2)

7. St. Regis (16-1)

8. Circle (15-3)

9. Cascade (16-2)

10. Winnett-Grass Range (14-4)

