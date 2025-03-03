MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for March 3

Prev Next MTN Sports

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through March 1: MTN Sports Power Rankings Boys basketball (Through games of March 1, 2025) Class AA (Regular season - final) 1. Billings West (15-4) 2. Helena (15-4) 3. Billings Skyview (14-5) 4. Gallatin (13-6) 5. Butte (13-6) Class A (Regular season - final) 1. Dillon (17-1) 2. Lockwood (16-2) 3. Glendive (15-3) 4. Billings Central (14-4) 5. Ronan (13-5) Class B (Regular season - final) 1. Missoula Loyola (17-1) 2. Fairfield (18-0) 3. Malta (15-3) 4. Thompson Falls (15-3) 5. Columbus (15-3) 6. Red Lodge (14-4) 7. Florence (13-5) 8. Lodge Grass (15-2) 9. Three Forks (16-2) 10. St. Labre (13-4) Class C (Regular season - final) 1. Box Elder (17-0) 2. Scobey (18-0) 3. Manhattan Christian (14-2) 4. Plentywood (16-2) 5. Lustre Christian (15-3) 6. Lincoln (16-2) 7. St. Regis (16-1) 8. Circle (15-3) 9. Cascade (16-2) 10. Winnett-Grass Range (14-4)



