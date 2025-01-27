MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 27

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 25: MTN Sports Power Rankings Boys basketball (Through games of Jan. 25, 2025) Class AA 1. Helena (8-1) 2. Billings West (9-2) 3. Great Falls CMR (6-2) 4. Gallatin (7-2) 5. Billings Skyview (7-3) Class A 1. Dillon (10-1) 2. Lockwood (10-2) 3. Glendive (10-3) 4. Billings Central (8-3) 5. Columbia Falls (8-2) Class B 1. Missoula Loyola (11-1) 2. Lodge Grass (12-0) 3. Fairfield (12-0) 4. Three Forks (10-1) 5. Columbus (10-2) 6. Glasgow (10-2) 7. Florence (8-4) 8. Malta (9-3) 9. Red Lodge (9-3) 10. Thompson Falls (10-3) Class C 1. Box Elder (11-0) 2. Scobey (12-0) 3. Manhattan Christian (8-1) 4. Plentywood (11-1) 5. Circle (11-2) 6. Lustre Christian (10-2) 7. St. Regis (12-0) 8. Lincoln (10-1) 9. Savage (10-2) 10. Cascade (10-1)



Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.