MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 27

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 25:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Boys basketball
(Through games of Jan. 25, 2025)
Class AA
1. Helena (8-1)
2. Billings West (9-2)
3. Great Falls CMR (6-2)
4. Gallatin (7-2)
5. Billings Skyview (7-3)
Class A
1. Dillon (10-1)
2. Lockwood (10-2)
3. Glendive (10-3)
4. Billings Central (8-3)
5. Columbia Falls (8-2)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (11-1)
2. Lodge Grass (12-0)
3. Fairfield (12-0)
4. Three Forks (10-1)
5. Columbus (10-2)
6. Glasgow (10-2)
7. Florence (8-4)
8. Malta (9-3)
9. Red Lodge (9-3)
10. Thompson Falls (10-3)
Class C
1. Box Elder (11-0)
2. Scobey (12-0)
3. Manhattan Christian (8-1)
4. Plentywood (11-1)
5. Circle (11-2)
6. Lustre Christian (10-2)
7. St. Regis (12-0)
8. Lincoln (10-1)
9. Savage (10-2)
10. Cascade (10-1)