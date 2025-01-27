Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 27

High School BBB Power Rankings Web GFX.png
MTN Sports
High School BBB Power Rankings Web GFX.png
Posted

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 25:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Boys basketball

(Through games of Jan. 25, 2025)

Class AA

1. Helena (8-1)

2. Billings West (9-2)

3. Great Falls CMR (6-2)

4. Gallatin (7-2)

5. Billings Skyview (7-3)

Class A

1. Dillon (10-1)

2. Lockwood (10-2)

3. Glendive (10-3)

4. Billings Central (8-3)

5. Columbia Falls (8-2)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (11-1)

2. Lodge Grass (12-0)

3. Fairfield (12-0)

4. Three Forks (10-1)

5. Columbus (10-2)

6. Glasgow (10-2)

7. Florence (8-4)

8. Malta (9-3)

9. Red Lodge (9-3)

10. Thompson Falls (10-3)

Class C

1. Box Elder (11-0)

2. Scobey (12-0)

3. Manhattan Christian (8-1)

4. Plentywood (11-1)

5. Circle (11-2)

6. Lustre Christian (10-2)

7. St. Regis (12-0)

8. Lincoln (10-1)

9. Savage (10-2)

10. Cascade (10-1)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state