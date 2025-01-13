MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 13

Prev Next MTN Sports

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 11: MTN Sports Power Rankings Boys basketball (Through games of Jan. 11, 2025) Class AA 1. Gallatin (6-0) 2. Helena (5-1) 3. Billings West (5-2) 4. Billings Skyview (5-2) 5. Missoula Hellgate (5-1) Class A 1. Dillon (7-1) 2. Columbia Falls (5-1) 3. Frenchtown (6-1) 4. Glendive (7-2) 5. Billings Central (5-3) Class B 1. Missoula Loyola (7-1) 2. Lodge Grass (7-0) 3. Fairfield (8-0) 4. Arlee (8-0) 5. Three Forks (6-1) 6. Columbus (7-2) 7. Red Lodge (7-2) 8. Lone Peak (8-1) 9. Glasgow (6-2) 10. Conrad (6-1) Class C 1. Box Elder (7-0) 2. Scobey (7-0) 3. Circle (8-1) 4. Lustre Christian (8-1) 5. Manhattan Christian (5-1) 6. Plentywood (7-1) 7. Belt (6-1) 8. St. Regis (8-0) 9. Savage (7-1) 10. Lincoln (6-1)



