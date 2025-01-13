MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 13

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 11:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Boys basketball
(Through games of Jan. 11, 2025)
Class AA
1. Gallatin (6-0)
2. Helena (5-1)
3. Billings West (5-2)
4. Billings Skyview (5-2)
5. Missoula Hellgate (5-1)
Class A
1. Dillon (7-1)
2. Columbia Falls (5-1)
3. Frenchtown (6-1)
4. Glendive (7-2)
5. Billings Central (5-3)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (7-1)
2. Lodge Grass (7-0)
3. Fairfield (8-0)
4. Arlee (8-0)
5. Three Forks (6-1)
6. Columbus (7-2)
7. Red Lodge (7-2)
8. Lone Peak (8-1)
9. Glasgow (6-2)
10. Conrad (6-1)
Class C
1. Box Elder (7-0)
2. Scobey (7-0)
3. Circle (8-1)
4. Lustre Christian (8-1)
5. Manhattan Christian (5-1)
6. Plentywood (7-1)
7. Belt (6-1)
8. St. Regis (8-0)
9. Savage (7-1)
10. Lincoln (6-1)