MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 3

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 1: MTN Sports Power Rankings Boys basketball (Through games of Feb. 1, 2025) Class AA 1. Helena (8-2) 2. Billings West (9-3) 3. Billings Skyview (9-3) 4. Missoula Hellgate (8-3) 5. Great Falls CMR (7-3) Class A 1. Dillon (11-1) 2. Lockwood (12-2) 3. Glendive (11-3) 4. Columbia Falls (10-2) 5. Frenchtown (10-2) Class B 1. Missoula Loyola (12-1) 2. Fairfield (15-0) 3. Three Forks (11-1) 4. Lodge Grass (13-1) 5. Malta (11-3) 6. Red Lodge (11-3) 7. Florence (9-4) 8. Thompson Falls (11-3) 9. Columbus (11-3) 10. Glasgow (11-3) Class C 1. Box Elder (14-0) 2. Scobey (14-0) 3. Manhattan Christian (11-1) 4. Circle (12-2) 5. Lustre Christian (12-2) 6. Plentywood (12-2) 7. St. Regis (14-0) 8. Lincoln (13-1) 9. Savage (11-2) 10. Cascade (13-1)



