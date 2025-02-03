MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 3

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 1:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Boys basketball
(Through games of Feb. 1, 2025)
Class AA
1. Helena (8-2)
2. Billings West (9-3)
3. Billings Skyview (9-3)
4. Missoula Hellgate (8-3)
5. Great Falls CMR (7-3)
Class A
1. Dillon (11-1)
2. Lockwood (12-2)
3. Glendive (11-3)
4. Columbia Falls (10-2)
5. Frenchtown (10-2)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (12-1)
2. Fairfield (15-0)
3. Three Forks (11-1)
4. Lodge Grass (13-1)
5. Malta (11-3)
6. Red Lodge (11-3)
7. Florence (9-4)
8. Thompson Falls (11-3)
9. Columbus (11-3)
10. Glasgow (11-3)
Class C
1. Box Elder (14-0)
2. Scobey (14-0)
3. Manhattan Christian (11-1)
4. Circle (12-2)
5. Lustre Christian (12-2)
6. Plentywood (12-2)
7. St. Regis (14-0)
8. Lincoln (13-1)
9. Savage (11-2)
10. Cascade (13-1)