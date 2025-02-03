Watch Now
MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 3

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 1:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Boys basketball

(Through games of Feb. 1, 2025)

Class AA

1. Helena (8-2)

2. Billings West (9-3)

3. Billings Skyview (9-3)

4. Missoula Hellgate (8-3)

5. Great Falls CMR (7-3)

Class A

1. Dillon (11-1)

2. Lockwood (12-2)

3. Glendive (11-3)

4. Columbia Falls (10-2)

5. Frenchtown (10-2)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (12-1)

2. Fairfield (15-0)

3. Three Forks (11-1)

4. Lodge Grass (13-1)

5. Malta (11-3)

6. Red Lodge (11-3)

7. Florence (9-4)

8. Thompson Falls (11-3)

9. Columbus (11-3)

10. Glasgow (11-3)

Class C

1. Box Elder (14-0)

2. Scobey (14-0)

3. Manhattan Christian (11-1)

4. Circle (12-2)

5. Lustre Christian (12-2)

6. Plentywood (12-2)

7. St. Regis (14-0)

8. Lincoln (13-1)

9. Savage (11-2)

10. Cascade (13-1)

