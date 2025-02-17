MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 17

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 15:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Boys basketball
(Through games of Feb. 15, 2025)
Class AA
1. Billings Skyview (12-3)
2. Missoula Hellgate (11-4)
3. Billings West (12-4)
4. Gallatin (10-4)
5. Helena (10-4)
Class A
1. Dillon (14-1)
2. Lockwood (15-2)
3. Glendive (15-3)
4. Columbia Falls (13-2)
5. Billings Central (13-4)
Class B
(Regular season - final)
1. Missoula Loyola (17-1)
2. Fairfield (18-0)
3. Malta (15-3)
4. Thompson Falls (15-3)
5. Columbus (15-3)
6. Red Lodge (14-4)
7. Florence (13-5)
8. Lodge Grass (15-2)
9. Three Forks (16-2)
10. St. Labre (13-4)
Class C
(Regular season - final)
1. Box Elder (17-0)
2. Scobey (18-0)
3. Manhattan Christian (14-2)
4. Plentywood (16-2)
5. Lustre Christian (15-3)
6. Lincoln (16-2)
7. St. Regis (16-1)
8. Circle (15-3)
9. Cascade (16-2)
10. Winnett-Grass Range (14-4)