MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 17

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 15:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Boys basketball

(Through games of Feb. 15, 2025)

Class AA

1. Billings Skyview (12-3)

2. Missoula Hellgate (11-4)

3. Billings West (12-4)

4. Gallatin (10-4)

5. Helena (10-4)

Class A

1. Dillon (14-1)

2. Lockwood (15-2)

3. Glendive (15-3)

4. Columbia Falls (13-2)

5. Billings Central (13-4)

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Missoula Loyola (17-1)

2. Fairfield (18-0)

3. Malta (15-3)

4. Thompson Falls (15-3)

5. Columbus (15-3)

6. Red Lodge (14-4)

7. Florence (13-5)

8. Lodge Grass (15-2)

9. Three Forks (16-2)

10. St. Labre (13-4)

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Box Elder (17-0)

2. Scobey (18-0)

3. Manhattan Christian (14-2)

4. Plentywood (16-2)

5. Lustre Christian (15-3)

6. Lincoln (16-2)

7. St. Regis (16-1)

8. Circle (15-3)

9. Cascade (16-2)

10. Winnett-Grass Range (14-4)

