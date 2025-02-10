MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 10

Prev Next MTN Sports

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 8: MTN Sports Power Rankings Boys basketball (Through games of Feb. 8, 2025) Class AA 1. Billings West (11-3) 2. Billings Skyview (10-3) 3. Helena (9-3) 4. Missoula Hellgate (9-4) 5. Gallatin (9-3) Class A 1. Dillon (11-1) 2. Lockwood (13-2) 3. Glendive (13-3) 4. Columbia Falls (12-2) 5. Frenchtown (10-2) Class B 1. Missoula Loyola (15-1) 2. Fairfield (16-0) 3. Three Forks (14-1) 4. Lodge Grass (14-1) 5. Malta (13-3) 6. Florence (12-4) 7. Thompson Falls (13-3) 8. Columbus (12-3) 9. Red Lodge (12-4) 10. Glasgow (12-4) Class C 1. Box Elder (16-0) 2. Scobey (16-0) 3. Manhattan Christian (12-2) 4. Lustre Christian (14-2) 5. Plentywood (14-2) 6. Circle (13-3) 7. Cascade (15-1) 8. Lincoln (14-2) 9. St. Regis (15-1) 10. Belt (13-3)



