MTN Sports boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 10

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 8:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Boys basketball
(Through games of Feb. 8, 2025)
Class AA
1. Billings West (11-3)
2. Billings Skyview (10-3)
3. Helena (9-3)
4. Missoula Hellgate (9-4)
5. Gallatin (9-3)
Class A
1. Dillon (11-1)
2. Lockwood (13-2)
3. Glendive (13-3)
4. Columbia Falls (12-2)
5. Frenchtown (10-2)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (15-1)
2. Fairfield (16-0)
3. Three Forks (14-1)
4. Lodge Grass (14-1)
5. Malta (13-3)
6. Florence (12-4)
7. Thompson Falls (13-3)
8. Columbus (12-3)
9. Red Lodge (12-4)
10. Glasgow (12-4)
Class C
1. Box Elder (16-0)
2. Scobey (16-0)
3. Manhattan Christian (12-2)
4. Lustre Christian (14-2)
5. Plentywood (14-2)
6. Circle (13-3)
7. Cascade (15-1)
8. Lincoln (14-2)
9. St. Regis (15-1)
10. Belt (13-3)