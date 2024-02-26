MontanaSports.com boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 26

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb 24:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Boys basketball
(Through games of Feb. 24)
Class AA
(Regular season - final)
1. Bozeman (18-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (16-2)
3. Butte (12-6)
4. Bozeman Gallatin (13-3)
5. Great Falls CMR (9-9)
Around Class AA: In the final rankings of of the 2023-24 season, Bozeman High again holds on to the top spot it has held all year. The Hawks closed the regular season undefeated at 18-0 with the Eastern and Western divisional tournaments beginning this week. Meanwhile, Butte High continued its hot streak to close the regular season, rising to No. 3 with a six-game winning streak. Great Falls CMR has climbed back in the rankings at No. 5 with victories over both Billings West and Billings Skyview last week.
Class A
(Regular season - final)
1. Billings Central (17-1)
2. Hamilton (16-2)
3. Butte Central (15-3)
4. Lockwood (15-3)
5. Dillon (14-4)
Class B
(Regular season - final)
1. Missoula Loyola (17-0)
2. Manhattan (17-1)
3. Red Lodge (16-1)
4. Malta (16-2)
5. Arlee (16-2)
6. Columbus (15-3)
7. Lodge Grass (16-3)
8. St. Labre (16-2)
9. Cut Bank (14-4)
10. Eureka (14-3)
Class C
(Regular season - final)
1. Box Elder (18-0)
2. Manhattan Christian (16-1)
3. Lustre Christian (17-1)
4. Scobey (17-1)
5. Plentywood (17-1)
6. Melstone (15-3)
7. Savage (16-2)
8. Cascade (15-2)
9. C-J-I (15-2)
10. Drummond (16-2)