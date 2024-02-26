Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

MontanaSports.com boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 26

High School BBB Power Rankings Web GFX.png
MTN Sports
High School BBB Power Rankings Web GFX.png
Posted at 3:06 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 17:06:43-05

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb 24:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Boys basketball

(Through games of Feb. 24)

Class AA

(Regular season - final)

1. Bozeman (18-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (16-2)

3. Butte (12-6)

4. Bozeman Gallatin (13-3)

5. Great Falls CMR (9-9)

Around Class AA: In the final rankings of of the 2023-24 season, Bozeman High again holds on to the top spot it has held all year. The Hawks closed the regular season undefeated at 18-0 with the Eastern and Western divisional tournaments beginning this week. Meanwhile, Butte High continued its hot streak to close the regular season, rising to No. 3 with a six-game winning streak. Great Falls CMR has climbed back in the rankings at No. 5 with victories over both Billings West and Billings Skyview last week.

Class A

(Regular season - final)

1. Billings Central (17-1)

2. Hamilton (16-2)

3. Butte Central (15-3)

4. Lockwood (15-3)

5. Dillon (14-4)

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Missoula Loyola (17-0)

2. Manhattan (17-1)

3. Red Lodge (16-1)

4. Malta (16-2)

5. Arlee (16-2)

6. Columbus (15-3)

7. Lodge Grass (16-3)

8. St. Labre (16-2)

9. Cut Bank (14-4)

10. Eureka (14-3)

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Box Elder (18-0)

2. Manhattan Christian (16-1)

3. Lustre Christian (17-1)

4. Scobey (17-1)

5. Plentywood (17-1)

6. Melstone (15-3)

7. Savage (16-2)

8. Cascade (15-2)

9. C-J-I (15-2)

10. Drummond (16-2)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state