MontanaSports.com boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 19

MTN Sports
Posted at 3:45 PM, Feb 19, 2024
BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb 17:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Boys basketball

(Through games of Feb. 17)

Class AA

1. Bozeman (16-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (15-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (13-3)

4. Billings West (9-7)

5. Butte (10-6)

Around Class AA: Entering the final week of the regular season, the Class AA field continues to look up at top-ranked and unbeaten Bozeman High, which won two more games on the road last week in Great Falls. No. 2 Hellgate and No. 3 Gallatin also held serve to maintain their positions in the rankings. Billings West rejoins to top five at No. 4, replacing Billings Skyview, which suffered a one-point loss to Belgrade last week. And Butte makes its first appearance in the rankings at No. 5 riding a four-game winning streak.

Class A

(Regular season - final)

1. Billings Central (17-1)

2. Hamilton (16-2)

3. Butte Central (15-3)

4. Lockwood (15-3)

5. Dillon (14-4)

Around Class A: In the final rankings of the Class A season, Billings Central maintained its hold on No. 1 with wins over Livingston and Class AA Billings Senior. The wins were victories 188 and 189 for Rams 12th-year coach Jim Stergar, who has surpassed Gene Espeland (186 wins) as the school's all-time winningest coach. No. 2 Hamilton, No. 3 Butte Central, No. 4 Lockwood and No. 5 Dillon were all idle last week. Unranked Browning, meanwhile, finished the regular season with a flourish on an eight-game winning streak. Divisional tournaments across Class A begin this week.

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Missoula Loyola (17-0)

2. Manhattan (17-1)

3. Red Lodge (16-1)

4. Malta (16-2)

5. Arlee (16-2)

6. Columbus (15-3)

7. Lodge Grass (16-3)

8. St. Labre (16-2)

9. Cut Bank (14-4)

10. Eureka (14-3)

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Box Elder (18-0)

2. Manhattan Christian (16-1)

3. Lustre Christian (17-1)

4. Scobey (17-1)

5. Plentywood (17-1)

6. Melstone (15-3)

7. Savage (16-2)

8. Cascade (15-2)

9. C-J-I (15-2)

10. Drummond (16-2)

