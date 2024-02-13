Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

MontanaSports.com boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 12

High School BBB Power Rankings Web GFX.png
MTN Sports
High School BBB Power Rankings Web GFX.png
Posted at 7:01 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 21:01:01-05

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb 10:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Boys basketball

(Through games of Feb. 10)

Class AA

1. Bozeman (14-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (13-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (11-3)

4. Billings Skyview (8-6)

5. Great Falls CMR (7-7)

Around Class AA: With a couple weeks remaining in the Class AA regular season, No. 1 Bozeman and No. 2 Missoula Hellgate keep churning out wins to remain atop the rankings. The Hawks topped two ranked teams last week — crosstown rival Bozeman Gallatin and then Billings Skyview. The Raptors remain No. 3 and the Falcons jumped up a spot to No. 4 after defeating previously ranked Billings West, which has lost four in a row. Great Falls CMR has climbed into the rankings at No. 5 riding a three-game winning streak.

Class A

1. Billings Central (15-1)

2. Hamilton (16-2)

3. Butte Central (15-3)

4. Lockwood (14-3)

5. Dillon (14-4)

Around Class A: There is no movement in the Class A rankings this week. No. 1 Billings Central took care of business against Hardin and East Helena last week. No. 2 Hamilton did the same versus Stevensville and Frenchtown. Third-ranked Butte Central beat No. 5 Dillon and Corvallis, while Lockwood, at No. 4, handled Laurel and Livingston. Dillon remains ranked despite its six-point loss to the Maroons. Some teams' regular seasons have finished, with divisional tournaments set to begin Feb. 22 in Butte and Billings.

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Missoula Loyola (17-0)

2. Manhattan (17-1)

3. Red Lodge (16-1)

4. Malta (16-2)

5. Arlee (16-2)

6. Columbus (15-3)

7. Lodge Grass (16-3)

8. St. Labre (16-2)

9. Cut Bank (14-4)

10. Eureka (14-3)

Around Class B: With the regular season finished in Class B, Missoula Loyola finished its schedule unbeaten and ranked No. 1. The Rams are the only unbeaten team in Class B and enter the postseason looking to win its second straight state title. Lodge Grass moved up two positions to No. 7 with a victory last week over now-No. 8 St. Labre. Eureka has jumped into the rankings at No. 10 with five straight wins. District tournaments for Class B start this week.

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Box Elder (18-0)

2. Manhattan Christian (16-1)

3. Lustre Christian (17-1)

4. Scobey (17-1)

5. Plentywood (17-1)

6. Melstone (15-3)

7. Savage (16-2)

8. Cascade (15-2)

9. C-J-I (15-2)

10. Drummond (16-2)

Around Class C: This week features a shakeup in the rankings with a new No. 1. Unbeaten Box Elder closes the regular season in the top position after previous No. 1 Scobey was knocked off by Disctric 3C rival Lustre Christian on Saturday. Scobey is now No. 4 while Lustre has risen to No. 3. No. 5 Plentywood took down No. 7 Savage last week in a ranked matchup between 2C foes. Cascade jumped into the final rankings at No. 8 this week thanks to six consecutive wins. District tournaments begin this week across Class C.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state