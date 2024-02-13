MontanaSports.com boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 12

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Feb 10:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Boys basketball

(Through games of Feb. 10)

Class AA

1. Bozeman (14-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (13-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (11-3)

4. Billings Skyview (8-6)

5. Great Falls CMR (7-7)

Around Class AA: With a couple weeks remaining in the Class AA regular season, No. 1 Bozeman and No. 2 Missoula Hellgate keep churning out wins to remain atop the rankings. The Hawks topped two ranked teams last week — crosstown rival Bozeman Gallatin and then Billings Skyview. The Raptors remain No. 3 and the Falcons jumped up a spot to No. 4 after defeating previously ranked Billings West, which has lost four in a row. Great Falls CMR has climbed into the rankings at No. 5 riding a three-game winning streak.

Class A

1. Billings Central (15-1)

2. Hamilton (16-2)

3. Butte Central (15-3)

4. Lockwood (14-3)

5. Dillon (14-4)

Around Class A: There is no movement in the Class A rankings this week. No. 1 Billings Central took care of business against Hardin and East Helena last week. No. 2 Hamilton did the same versus Stevensville and Frenchtown. Third-ranked Butte Central beat No. 5 Dillon and Corvallis, while Lockwood, at No. 4, handled Laurel and Livingston. Dillon remains ranked despite its six-point loss to the Maroons. Some teams' regular seasons have finished, with divisional tournaments set to begin Feb. 22 in Butte and Billings.

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Missoula Loyola (17-0)

2. Manhattan (17-1)

3. Red Lodge (16-1)

4. Malta (16-2)

5. Arlee (16-2)

6. Columbus (15-3)

7. Lodge Grass (16-3)

8. St. Labre (16-2)

9. Cut Bank (14-4)

10. Eureka (14-3)

Around Class B: With the regular season finished in Class B, Missoula Loyola finished its schedule unbeaten and ranked No. 1. The Rams are the only unbeaten team in Class B and enter the postseason looking to win its second straight state title. Lodge Grass moved up two positions to No. 7 with a victory last week over now-No. 8 St. Labre. Eureka has jumped into the rankings at No. 10 with five straight wins. District tournaments for Class B start this week.

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Box Elder (18-0)

2. Manhattan Christian (16-1)

3. Lustre Christian (17-1)

4. Scobey (17-1)

5. Plentywood (17-1)

6. Melstone (15-3)

7. Savage (16-2)

8. Cascade (15-2)

9. C-J-I (15-2)

10. Drummond (16-2)

Around Class C: This week features a shakeup in the rankings with a new No. 1. Unbeaten Box Elder closes the regular season in the top position after previous No. 1 Scobey was knocked off by Disctric 3C rival Lustre Christian on Saturday. Scobey is now No. 4 while Lustre has risen to No. 3. No. 5 Plentywood took down No. 7 Savage last week in a ranked matchup between 2C foes. Cascade jumped into the final rankings at No. 8 this week thanks to six consecutive wins. District tournaments begin this week across Class C.

