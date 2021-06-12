Montana sweeps opening night of Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series

The winning streaks live at least one more night.

Montana's girls and boys pulled off a sweep of Wyoming down in Sheridan, as the girls pushed their winning streak to eight and the boys to 17.

Montana jumped ahead after the first quarter and led for the majority of the game, but Wyoming grabbed its first lead since the opening minutes late in the fourth quarter on a Kam Townsend bucket in transition.

Montana had an answer, but Wyoming kept it tight down the stretch. Wyoming held a one-point lead with less than a minute to play, but Forsyth grad and Montana State commit Lindsey Hein sealed her defender on an out-of-bounds play and put in the go-ahead bucket. Two Gracee Lekvold free throws sealed Montana's 55-52 win.

"We talked about the streak a lot, and I didn’t want to be the one to blame for losing it, so just have to step up to the line with confidence," Lekvold said.

Aspen Giese led Montana with 15 points. Hein added 13 and Lekvold had 12. Wyoming Gatorade player of the year Ally Fertig led all scorers with 16.

Montana's boys had to fight to push their winning streak to 17. Montana built a double-digit lead in the third quarter, but Wyoming answered back and eventually took the lead with less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 102, Montana finished on a 7-2 run, icing the game from the free throw line. Montana shot 37 of 40 from the foul line.

Missoula Sentinel duo Alex Germer and Tony Frohlic-Fair led the way scoring, pouring in 25 and 23, respectively. Germer finished 15 of 17 from the foul line.

Luke Hladky had 22 to lead Wyoming.

(This story will be updated)