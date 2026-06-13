GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Montana boys and girls asserted their dominance over Wyoming on Friday night in the annual Midland Roundtable Montana/Wyoming All-Star basketball series at the Pronghorn Center.

The girls, who lost last year for the first time since 2016, led wire-to-wire in their win, while the boys made it three consecutive victories over the Cowboy State as they pulled away late in the fourth quarter.

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Montana girls dominate Wyoming, boys pull away late in annual all-star series

Montana girls 84, Wyoming 30

The Montana girls are back in the win column — and they did so emphatically.

The Treasure State all-stars raced out to a 19-3 lead after the opening quarter en route to a massive 84-30 victory over Wyoming.

Wyoming entered having won the last matchup between the two in 2025, which was the first for the Cowboy State girls since 2016, but Wes Keller’s Montana girls didn’t allow a streak to build. Montana only allowed four Wyoming field goals in the opening 20 minutes, essentially putting the game to bed by halftime as Montana led 40-10 at the break.

“We talked about it before the game, just setting the highest intensity off the bat,” Ennis' Marisa Snider said. “We were really focusing on defense going into this game, just limiting them to the least amount of points possible.”

Jada Davis, a Montana State commit out of Gallatin High School, led Montana with 22 points. Baker’s Madison O’Connor added 14 for Montana.

The girls rematch is slated for a 5 p.m. tip on Saturday at Lockwood High School in Billings.

“We just have to know that we have to forget about this game and go in like we haven’t played them,” Snider said. “The score is 0-0, our record is 0-0 and just come out firing again.”

Montana now leads the all-time series 43-14.

Montana boys 92, Wyoming 72

The Montana boys are potentially brewing up another streak under coach Steve Keller.

Montana raced out to a 15-6 lead in the opening minutes as the Treasure State kept a steady double-digit lead throughout en route to a 92-72 win over Wyoming, Montana's third consecutive victory in the series.

Wyoming fell down 10, 48-38, at halftime, but the Cowboy Staters kept within striking distance throughout most of the second half until Montana was able to put the game away in the final five minutes.

"We weren't making shots pretty much the entire game, but just getting down into the rim, getting free throws was our philosophy," Missoula Sentinel's Lincoln Rogers said.

Rogers, Montana's Gatorade player of the year, led the Treasure State with 17 points. Zane Gillhouse of Missoula Hellgate scored 14 and Cash Rice of Billings West added 13.

Montana now turns its attention to Saturday night's game at Lockwood as Keller and Co. look for their second consecutive sweep in the series.

"I think just keep showing up and doing what we do and staying together. If we listen to coach, we'll be good. I think being in our home gym we'll make a lot more shots. That'll help us out a ton, but just being ready for the physicality," Rogers said.

The boys game is slated for a 7 p.m. tip on Saturday. Montana's boys now leads the all-time series 70-29.

