No. 1 Missoula Loyola boys outlast No. 3 Arlee in Class B clash to remain undefeated

Posted at 8:28 PM, Feb 03, 2024
MISSOULA — Saturday evening top-ranked Missoula Loyola survived a scare from the No. 3 Arlee to keep its undefeated season intact with a 68-58 win.

It was a back and forth game constantly throughout the first half, and it was the Warriors who held a narrow lead, 33-32 at halftime.

The two sides continued to trade blows throughout the third quarter, locked in a one-possession game with Loyola on top 54-52 heading into the final eight minutes.

Then, to start the fourth quarter the Rams exploded with a 7-0 run to go up 61-52.

From there, play slowed for both teams and they were relatively even as the Rams ultimately rode that run to a 68-58 win to remain the only undefeated team in Class B.

The Rams were led by Ethan Stack who finished with 18 points. The Warriors were led by Benjamin Old Person-Harlow, who had almost half of the team's points with 26.

The Rams improved to 15-0 with the win, while the Warriors fell to 12-2. Watch full highlights from Saturday night's game in the video player above.

