Missoula Hellgate boys cruise past Butte, hand Bulldogs first conference loss

BUTTE — Everything clicked for Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday.

Connor Dick scored a game-high 16 points and had a double-double as the Knights surged past Butte High 57-38 to hand the Bulldogs their first Western AA loss of the season.

The Bulldogs were wrapping up a three-game homestand to open conference play and had posted victories over Kalispell Flathead and Kalispell Glacier.

Hellgate built a 27-18 lead at halftime and then widened the margin to 51-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Butte was led by freshman Hudson Luedtke's 15 points. Luedtke was the only Bulldog to score in double figures.

The Knights also got eight points from both Easton Sant and Chance McNulty.

Both Butte and Hellgate now sit at 2-1 in the Western AA.