Melstone girls, Broadview-Lavina boys pick up rivalry victories

LAVINA — Old District 5C rivals Melstone and Broadview-Lavina renewed acquaintances in Lavina on Friday evening. The Melstone girls improved to 14-1 with a 73-59 win, while the Broadview-Lavina guys improved to 12-3 by knocking off Melstone 52-42.

Melstone's girls made it a season sweep of the Pirates, though Hailey Fiske poured in 33 for Broadview-Lavina to lead all scorers.

Broadview-Lavina's guys used an 11-2 third quarter to break open a 22-all halftime tie on their way to a 73-59 win over the Broncs.

Melstone will play Broadus on Saturday, while Broadview-Lavina will play Harlowton-Ryegate.

