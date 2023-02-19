Manhattan Christian sweeps District 12C titles

BUTTE — For another year, the Manhattan Christian boys and girls basketball teams ran the table at the District 12C tournament.

Both Eagles teams won their respective championship games on Saturday at the Maroon Activities Center to lock up No. 1 Western C divisional seeds next week at the same venue.

The MC boys overcame an early deficit and outscored West Yellowstone by 20 points in the second quarter on the way to a 79-49 rout over the Wolverines in a rematch of a district title game that last year went to overtime.

It was Manhattan Christian's second-straight district title and their sixth in seven years.

Four Eagles scored in double digits. Tebarek Hill led the way with 23 point — including four three-pointers — Christian Triemstra scored 15, Seth Amunrud had 14 and Mason Venema added 12.

West Yellowstone was paced by 16 points from Taylor Hales and 114 from Josh Everest.

The girls game saw the Eagles survive a determined Twin Bridges squad 36-33 after multiple game-tying three-point attempts from the Falcons in the final minute were off target to preserve the win for an MC team that locked up its third straight district title.

Bella Triemstra was the lone Eagle to score in double figures with 14 points while Miranda Wyatt had eight and Katelyn Van Kirk scored seven.

Twin Bridges got 14 points from Allie Dale and seven from Kyle Pancost.

The Western C tournament opens in Butte on Thursday.