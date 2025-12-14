Lodge Grass boys, Rocky Boy girls among winners at Class B Tipoff tournament

BILLINGS — Lockwood High School played host to the Class B Tipoff basketball tournament on Friday and Saturday, welcoming eight boys and girls teams from around the area.

Harlem, Lodge Grass, St. Labre, Wolf Point, Huntley Project, Rocky Boy, Poplar and Lame Deer all had boys and girls teams play throughout the weekend.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lodge Grass guys, Rocky Boy girls among winners at Class B Tipoff Tournament

The Lodge Grass boys went 2-0 on the weekend, beating Rocky Boy on Friday and then thumping Poplar on Saturday, while the Poplar girls held off Lodge Grass late to win.

Other Saturday winners include the Harlem boys over Lame Deer, Wolf Point's boys over Huntley Project, and St. Labre's boys over Rocky Boy. On the girls side, Harlem, Huntley Project and Rocky Boy also picked up Saturday victories.

