Lodge Grass girls, Columbus guys win non-conference hoops matchups

The Lodge Grass girls and Columbus guys picked up high-profile non-conference victories on the hardwood on Friday night in Lodge Grass.

Lodge Grass 52, Columbus 50 (Girls)

Kevee Rogers saved her best for last.

With Lodge Grass trailing 50-48 with less than 40 seconds to play, Rogers buried a 3-pointer of a baseline out of bounds to put the Indians ahead for good as they'd hold on for a 52-50 win.

Rogers and Autumn Falls Down combined for three 3-pointers in the final two minutes to down the Cougars, who got 27 points from Katelyn Hamilton. Hamilton made seven 3s.

Rogers finished with 22 points to lead Lodge Grass as the Indians improve to 4-2 overall. Columbus falls to 3-3.

Columbus 63, Lodge Grass 54

Columbus jumped ahead of Lodge Grass after the first quarter and never trailed again as the Cougars picked up a road win over the Indians 63-54.

Mason Meier poured for Columbus to lead all scorers, while teammate Hayden Steffenson added 17. The 1-2 punch for Columbus proved too much down the stretch for the Indians.

Lodge Grass got 15 points from Lance Little Nest and 10 from Myron Little Light, but those were the only Indians in double figures on the evening.

The Columbus guys have ripped off five consecutive wins after a season-opening loss to Jefferson, while Lodge Grass falls to 5-1 after its first defeat of the year.

Both Columbus and Lodge Grass are back in action following the holiday break.