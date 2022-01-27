Lodge Grass boys, Hardin girls sweep season series

BILLINGS — Hardin and Lodge Grass met up for the second time this season on Wednesday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Hardin girls finished off a season sweep of the Indians, winning 68-50. The Lodge Grass boys pulled off the sweep, as well, defeating the Bulldogs 83-79.

Girls

Hardin 68, Lodge Grass 50

Hardin never really seemed to find a groove against their Class B rival, but the Bulldogs left First Interstate Arena with a win on Wednesday night, 68-50.

It was a far cry from how the Bulldogs have played all season, though senior Kylee Old Elk pointed to the pre-game ceremony honoring a friend who passed away years back as the reason for Hardin's lack of focus.

"The consistency that we usually have with our defense just wasn't there. We'll definitely learn from this, and yeah, a win is a win, but we just didn't come focused and ready to play," Hardin head coach Cindy Farmer said.

Hardin has a busy week, playing Lockwood on Thursday and Billings Central at MetraPark on Friday.

Boys

Lodge Grass 83, Hardin 79

For the first time since 2012, Lodge Grass has swept the season series against Hardin.

The Indians led at halftime and held off a Hardin surge for a 83-79 win on Wednesday night inside First Interstate Arena.

"It’s very special. I remember watching them as a little kid. It’s special. My brother Clyde did it, and now I did it, too,” Moccasin said of sweeping Hardin.

Lodge Grass came up with timely buckets from several players during the fourth quarter, but a three-point play by Ty Moccasin and free throws from D.C. Stewart with less than a minute to play iced the win for the Indians.

Gros Ventre led Lodge Grass with 21 points. Keenan Wuttunee had 22 to lead Hardin.

Lodge Grass now has a date looming next Wednesday with unbeaten Lame Deer.