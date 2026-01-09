High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

Lockwood boys hold off Billings Central in Eastern A clash, remain unbeaten

Lockwood boys hold off Billings Central, remain unbeaten
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — The Lockwood boys basketball team moved to 8-0 after surviving a furious rally from rival Billings Central to hold on for a 46-45 win.

Zicciah Callison-Blake buried a 3-pointer for the Lions with 1:25 to play to push the lead to nine, 46-37, but the Rams cut that lead to one just 60 seconds later when Cy Hansen’s 3-pointer with 22 seconds left made it 46-45.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lockwood boys hold off Billings Central, remain unbeaten

Lockwood’s Tucker Keller missed a pair of free throws on the other end, allowing the Rams a shot at the game winner with just 4.8 seconds left. Toby Stewart’s corner 3-pointer spun around the iron and out, giving the Lions the victory in the first meeting of the season between the two sides.

Central had built a 20-10 lead in the first half, which was trimmed to 20-14 by halftime. The Rams led it 28-25 when head coach Jim Stergar was assessed a technical foul with 2:10 left in the third quarter. The Lions then went on a 7-0 run and led 32-28 entering the final quarter.

The Lions and Rams will meet again at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Jan. 30.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state