Lockwood boys hold off Billings Central in Eastern A clash, remain unbeaten

BILLINGS — The Lockwood boys basketball team moved to 8-0 after surviving a furious rally from rival Billings Central to hold on for a 46-45 win.

Zicciah Callison-Blake buried a 3-pointer for the Lions with 1:25 to play to push the lead to nine, 46-37, but the Rams cut that lead to one just 60 seconds later when Cy Hansen’s 3-pointer with 22 seconds left made it 46-45.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lockwood’s Tucker Keller missed a pair of free throws on the other end, allowing the Rams a shot at the game winner with just 4.8 seconds left. Toby Stewart’s corner 3-pointer spun around the iron and out, giving the Lions the victory in the first meeting of the season between the two sides.

Central had built a 20-10 lead in the first half, which was trimmed to 20-14 by halftime. The Rams led it 28-25 when head coach Jim Stergar was assessed a technical foul with 2:10 left in the third quarter. The Lions then went on a 7-0 run and led 32-28 entering the final quarter.

The Lions and Rams will meet again at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Jan. 30.