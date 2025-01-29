No. 2 Lockwood boys hold off No. 4 Billings Central 73-71 in OT, move into Southeast A lead

LOCKWOOD — Zicciah Callison-Blake erupted for 34 points, including a thunderous two-handed jam in the third quarter, pacing Class A No. 2 Lockwood to a 73-71 overtime win over No. 4 Billings Central on Tuesday.

With the home-court victory, Lockwood (11-2, 5-1) holds a slight edge over Central (8-4, 4-1) for the Southeast A lead. Should the teams close with identical league marks, Central would win the tie-breaker on point differential (the Rams beat Lockwood by nine earlier this month).

"Our guys played well tonight," Anderson told MTN Sports afterward. "There's a lot of pressure on players from both teams in a game like this."

Central erased a 10-point deficit in the second half, forcing overtime tied at 66. The Rams held an early two-point lead in OT before Lockwood jumped up by four.

Callison-Blake hit 1 of 2 free throws with 4.1 seconds left giving Lockwood a 73-71 lead. The Rams attempted a full-court inbound pass which was tipped around under their basket before a shot could be attempted as time expired.

Kobe Blake added 19 points for the Lions. Howie Martin led Central with 24 followed by Darcy Merchant Jr. with 15. Toby Stewart added 11 for the Rams.

