Laurel sweeps doubleheader with Columbus

Laurel's boys and girls won a pair of basketball games against visiting Columbus on Thursday night, albeit in different fashion.

The Locomotive boys opened the evening with a hard-fought 46-41 win. Laurel trailed for the majority of the game, but a pair of 3-pointers late by Dalton Boehler propelled the Locos to a come-from-behind victory.

The Laurel girls made it a sweep of the visiting Cougars in the nightcap. Laurel raced out to a 27-16 halftime lead before putting away Columbus in the fourth quarter for a 71-53 win. Alyse Aby led all scorers with 21 for Laurel, while teammate Emma Timm added 17.