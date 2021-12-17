Watch
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

Laurel sweeps doubleheader with Columbus

items.[0].videoTitle
Laurel basketball
Posted at 11:10 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 01:30:05-05

Laurel's boys and girls won a pair of basketball games against visiting Columbus on Thursday night, albeit in different fashion.

The Locomotive boys opened the evening with a hard-fought 46-41 win. Laurel trailed for the majority of the game, but a pair of 3-pointers late by Dalton Boehler propelled the Locos to a come-from-behind victory.

The Laurel girls made it a sweep of the visiting Cougars in the nightcap. Laurel raced out to a 27-16 halftime lead before putting away Columbus in the fourth quarter for a 71-53 win. Alyse Aby led all scorers with 21 for Laurel, while teammate Emma Timm added 17.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state