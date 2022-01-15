Laurel stuns Billings Central on Kyson Moran buzzer-beater

Tied at 69 in overtime, Kyson Moran put back a missed shot attempt as time expired to give Laurel a thrilling 71-69 victory over Billings Central on Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Laurel trailed early in the overtime session after a Quin McEvoy 3-pointer, but Moran got a three-point play of his own and a triple from Konnor Gregerson had Laurel ahead 69-68. A.J. Ulrichs split a pair of free throws for Central with 29 seconds remaining, setting up the game-winning shot from Moran.

"I honestly had it envisioned in my head that there was a chance of that happening. I personally set myself up where once Emmet (Renner) did get the ball and drive, I’d be backside," Moran said. "If a shot goes up, most rebounds go backside. I just happened to be on the backside and happened to be there.”

Laurel had led for the majority of the game, including a 33-24 lead at halftime. Central, though, chipped away at the lead and led late in the fourth quarter. Laurel had a chance to win the game in regulation in nearly an identical situation, but the Locomotives turned the ball over before they could get a shot up.

Gregerson led Laurel with 24 points. Moran added 14. Central's Cayden Merchant led all scorers with 28.

Girls

Billings Central 51, Laurel 43

Billings Central held off a feisty Laurel team on Friday night inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark for a 51-43 win.

Laurel grabbed an early lead, but Central took control midway through the first quarter and led 23-19 at halftime. The Rams extended that lead to 33-21 early in the third quarter, but the Locomotives closed the frame on a 11-2 run to trail by just three entering the final quarter.

Central, though, pushed its lead to seven early in the quarter and held off Laurel’s comeback attempt from the free throw line.

Mya Hansen led all scorers with 27 points.

