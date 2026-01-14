BUTTE — The Butte Central boys' basketball team improved to 7-1 in dramatic fashion against Frenchtown on Tuesday.

With the game tied 71-71 with .7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, GG Fantini hit a go-ahead bank shot and drew a foul as the Maroons survived the Broncs 74-71 at the Maroon Activities Center.

Fantini's heroics came just moments after Frenchtown's Hank Smith delivered a tying 3-pointer from the left corner to knot the game.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Last second shot from GG Fantini lifts Butte Central boys over Frenchtown

The Maroons improved to 2-0 in Southwestern A play while the Broncs fell to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in league standings.

Central led 19-13 after one quarter before the Broncss answered back to take 33-30 lead into halftime. The Maroons then swung back to lead 48-46 heading into the final quarter.

Butte Central's Joshua Sutton finished with a game-high 30 points while Smith led the Broncs with 24. Jaxon Hiatt had 16 points for the Maroons and Trevor Smith scored 13 for the Broncs.

Butte Central travels to Hamilton on Saturday while Frenchtown head for Stevensville.