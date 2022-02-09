Lame Deer's Jerrell Hiwalker stuns Lodge Grass with game winner

In a frenetic final 20 seconds, it was Lame Deer's Jerrell Hiwalker who left the biggest mark on Tuesday night's game at First Interstate Arena.

Hiwalker first picked the pocket of Lodge Grass senior Damon Gros Ventre, but the Morning Stars gave it back to Lodge Grass within seconds. Lame Deer eventually corralled a loose ball and found Hiwalker ahead of the pack for a layup with 1.8 seconds left to give Lame Deer a thrilling 75-73 win over previously unbeaten Lodge Grass.

"I just seen he was sitting back waiting for the time to go down. You aren't supposed to get comfortable in them situations. I saw him get comfortable," Hiwalker said of the final minute. "I was planning it all night. I just got a short burst of speed."

Lame Deer led throughout the entirety of the first half, but Lodge Grass surged ahead in the third quarter to take a 60-57 lead into the final frame. The two sides traded buckets down the stretch before the final 20-second span that saw the Morning Stars hand the two-time defending State B champions their first loss of the year.

Journey Emerson led Lame Deer with 26 points, 22 of which came in the first half. Gros Ventre led all scorers with 28.