'A cool achievement': Kade Erickson nearing Broadview's all-time scoring record

BROADVIEW — The scoring ability of Broadview senior Kade Erickson is unlike anything the school has seen.

On Tuesday night, Erickson moved into second on the program's all-time scoring list. His latest victim? MTN Sports' own Alec Bofinger. Next up is Kerry Schaff, whose record of 1,718 points has stood since 1981.

“At the end of last year, or when I hit 1,000 points, I was kind of like, 'Oh, that's something that's realistic, that I could maybe beat,'" Erickson said. "I looked at that and thought that would be kind of a cool achievement if I could do that."

Erickson's tally as of Feb. 2 is 1,597 points. He entered the season fifth on the school's scoring list, and over the course of this year and last has passed several players he looked up to while growing up, something he hasn't taken for granted.

"I grew up watching you guys and I looked up to all of you," Erickson told Bofinger. "It's pretty special to pass people you grew up watching and you looked at like, 'Wow. They're really good. I want to be like them someday.'"

Just 121 points behind Schaff, Erickson can take the mantle at the District 5C tournament if he keeps his current pace. He knows there’s still plenty to write in the final chapter of his career, but both he and his teammates have already made big strides from the squad that won only three games his freshman year.

"We've come a long ways since freshman year. Coach (Scott) Severance puts in so much time for us and really cares about us. He comes out here all the time in the summer. The commitment he's given to us, we just have to give it back to him," Erickson said.

Broadview's last two trips to the state tournament were both at MetraPark in 2009 and 2015. And Metra just so happens to be hosting State C this year. Will history repeat itself?

"I never thought of that and didn't realize that. I know last time we were there it was at the Metra, so we've just got to kick it in gear and hopefully get there," Erickson said.

The Broadview-Lavina boys are 11-3 and are in action on Friday night in Lavina against Melstone.