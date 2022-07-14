Josh Huestis basketball camp returns to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — It’s been two years since Josh Huestis returned to Great Falls with his always popular basketball camp at his alma mater Great Falls CMR. Now that they’re back, it’s the biggest it’s ever been.

“We’re so happy to be back,” the former Rustler standout and NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder first round from 2014 said. “We've got about 160 -170 kids…best turnout we've ever had.”

Aside from the camp’s record participation numbers, seeing the campers’ energy levels and excitement to be back in the gym make the camp one of the best Huestis has ever hosted.

“I think everybody has just been really excited to be back. I think everybody missed it for the last two years, and I think this is our best camp yet, and I think next year will be even better and hopefully we never have to miss another year again.”

Currently with the G-League’s Cleveland Charge, Huestis is happy to be back in the Electric City because it means giving back to the city that raised him to grow the game but also enrich the community.

“It's amazing. This community raised me and has always been there for me and to be able to come back and give back, means everything to me.”

On Sunday, July 17 Huestis will providing a shopping spree at Scheels for the local foster children of Great Falls. Huestis is a former product of the foster children and wanted to improve the community more than just improve the quality of basketball.

To help fund the endeavor, the basketball camp is raffling off a signed Dallas Mavericks basketball and a signed Jarrett Allen basketball of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Donations can be made at Great Falls CMR Thursday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. or reaching out to huestiscamps@gmail.com.