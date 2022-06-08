James Bulluck named Billings Skyview boys basketball coach

BILLINGS - James Bulluck is heading back to his alma mater after being named Billings Skyview's latest boys basketball coach Wednesday, according to School District 2 activities director Mark Wahl.

Bulluck replaces Kevin Morales, who resigned last month to take a position in California.

"As a graduate and now an employee of Skyview, James has an excellent understanding of the success that the boys basketball program has experienced over the past eight years," Wahl said. "We are excited to work with him and know he will do an outstanding job as he works to maintain that high level of success."

Bulluck is a 2005 graduate of Skyview where he starred as an all-conference and all-state player.

He opened his collegiate career at Sheridan Junior College before transferring to Rocky Mountain College where he was a starter on the Battlin' Bears' 2009 NAIA national championship team.

Following his playing career, Bulluck became an assistant coach at Rocky where he remained for nine years. He was also an assistant last season for Skyview's first-ever girls state championship team and has been an ILC teacher at Skyview for the past four years.