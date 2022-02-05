Jace Stenson leads Butte High boys to sweep over Flathead

Jace Stenson had the game of his life on Friday.

The Butte High junior went off for 31 points — including five 3-pointers — and the Bulldogs fended off Kalispell Flathead for a 61-55 victory at Ross J. Richardson Gym.

The 31 points were a season high and career best for Stenson.

Butte improved to 3-9 overall and 3-5 in Western AA play while dropping the Braves to 1-7 and 1-11.

The Bulldogs stormed to a 16-5 lead after one quarter, with Stenson burying three triples in that span. Freshman Tocher Lee closed out the quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Butte expanded its lead to 32-21 at the half. Flathead managed to tie the game in the final minutes but struggled at the free throw line down the stretch, hitting just 2-of-7 free throws.

Kooper Klobucar added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who completed the season sweep over the Braves after Butte rallied from a double-digit deficit against Flathead in January.

Joston Cripe led the Braves with 23 points and Gavin Chouinard had 14.