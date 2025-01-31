Huntley Project boys topple previously unbeaten No. 2 Lodge Grass

WORDEN — Just one unbeaten team remains in Class B boys basketball, as No. 2 Lodge Grass suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night at Huntley Project, 94-86. The top-ranked Project girls dismantled Lodge Grass 79-33 behind another massive night from Gonzaga commit Paige Lofing.

Huntley Project 94, No. 2 Lodge Grass 86 (Boys)

Huntley Project grabbed the lead midway through the second quarter and controlled the remainder of the game, handing previously unbeaten No. 2 Lodge Grass its first loss of the season, 94-86.

Lodge Grass led 28-24 after the first quarter, but the Red Devils led it by four at halftime. That lead grew to eight after the third quarter and stretched into double digits on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter.

Project got 36 points from Parker Cook and 22 from Anderson McNiven, which proved enough to hold off the 26 that JJ Bends poured in for Lodge Grass. The Indians also got 21 from TJ Gros Ventre, who hit seven 3-pointers.

The Red Devils improved to 10-3 and will hit the road to face Red Lodge on Friday. No. 2 Lodge Grass fell to 12-1 and will visit Columbus on Saturday.

No. 1 Huntley Project 79, Lodge Grass 33 (Girls)

Gonzaga commit Paige Lofing amassed 42 points as the top-ranked Huntley Project girls kept their unbeaten season rolling with a 79-33 win over Lodge Grass.

Project led it by just 10 at halftime but quickly stretched that lead out in the third quarter, out-scoring the Indians 24-8. Another 26-6 period in the fourth ensured the Red Devils another double-digit win. Project's closest game of the season came back on Dec. 7 when the Red Devils beat Shepherd 46-30.

Project is 13-0 and will visit Red Lodge on Friday, while Lodge Grass is 5-8 and will play at Columbus on Saturday.