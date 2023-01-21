Hudson Luedtke's 21 points lead Butte boys past Missoula Sentinel

BUTTE — The Butte boys basketball team once again has a winning record in the Western AA.

Freshman Hudson Luedtke piled up a game-high 21 points and the Bulldogs led from beginning to end en route to a 67-56 conference victory over Missoula Sentinel on Friday evening at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym.

Butte improved to 3-2 in the Western AA after opening conference play with two wins and then dropping two in a row. Sentinel dropped to 1-4.

Butte — which opened the game with a 12-0 run and led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter — also got 12 points from both Dylan Bache and Casey Merrifield. Tocher Lee added 8.

The Spartans were led by 12 points from senior Eli Iverson and 11 from Riley Allen.