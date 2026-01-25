The Billings Central boys had a parade from beyond the arc on Saturday afternoon against East Helena, as the Rams topped the visiting Vigilantes 74-56.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hot shooting propels Billings Central boys past East Helena

Central opened up a 43-26 halftime advantage thanks to a monster opening 16 minutes from Toby Stewart. Stewart had a stretch where he hit three 3-pointers in three consecutive possessions. He added one shortly before the halftime horn, as well.

The Rams led by just 11 entering the fourth quarter, but long balls from the likes of Howie Martin and Gunnar Larsen put the game out of reach late.

Central is back in action next Friday at First Interstate Arena against Lockwood. East Helena visits Hardin next Saturday.

