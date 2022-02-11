HIGHLIGHTS: Billings West boys top Billings Senior, 54-43

Billings West withstood a second-half run from Billings Senior to defeat the Broncs, 54-43, on Thursday night inside Billings Senior High School.

The Golden Bears built a seven-point lead at halftime thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Gabe Hatler to end the first half. West extended that lead to nine, 30-21, early in the third quarter, but Senior stormed back to tie things at 34-apiece.

West, however, led by five at the end of the third quarter and put the game in the way with stops down the stretch to split the regular season series with the Broncs.