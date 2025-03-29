Hi-Line Invitational: Best of the 3-point and slam dunk contests

HAVRE — The high school basketball season officially closed on March 15 with the crowning of new state champions. Two weeks later, all-star talent from across all classifications are meeting at MSU-Northern's Armory Gymnasium for the annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament.

On Friday, the tournament held 3-point and slam dunk contests. Taking the shooting titles were Carson Towe of Missoula Sentinel and Plenty Coup's Brynecia Hugs. Then Billings Skyview's Zakai Owens showed off the flashiest dunks to win that competition.

For highlights of each event, see the above video player.

