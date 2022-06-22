Helena's Brayden Koch named Montana Mr. Basketball

HELENA — After the weekend’s Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series Helena’s own Brayden Koch was named Montana Mr. Basketball.

“It was really fun just to like play with the guys that I don't ever play with, I play against," Koch said. "So to kind of hang out with them off the court too, it was really fun. There wasn't one kid that I disliked. And then just to be Mr. Basketball, it just means a lot to me. And just to add to what I did this year, it's really cool.”

Koch’s accolades include AA Tournament MVP, Montana Gatorade Player Of The Year, and now, Montana Mr. Basketball.

Helena Capital basketball coach Guy Almquist and Carroll College coach Kurt Paulson made the trek to Billings to support Koch.

“That meant a lot to me just for them to come down all the way down to Billings and support me and watch me," Koch said. "It was really cool. So shout out to them.”

During the series, Koch was coached by University of Providence’s Steve Keller, a coach he’ll be facing off against during his career at Carroll College.

“Yeah, I learned a lot from them," Koch said. "Actually, I didn't see the real Steve Keller that coaches UP and stuff. He didn't get as mad as he's been. And I've known him since like fourth grade, I used to go to the Western camp. So Tim and I are pretty good. We've had good chemistry and everything. So he just told me to just be aggressive and play like myself.”

Montana was able to sweep Wyoming (103-76, 94-77) for a 20-0 run under Keller. But according to Koch, the competition definitely didn’t roll over.

“The competition is really good," Koch said. "So the first night when we went down to Sheridan, we kind of played really well, the first quarter they were tied with us and everything. And then we went on a good run. But the Wyoming kids, they're really good shooters, and really good competitors and never quit, so it wasn't easy.”

Though Koch has earned about every title in the treasure state, when it comes to Carroll, he’s just focused on getting settled in.

“I'm just right now I'm not really focusing on any records or anything just kind of getting the role, getting used to the college experience and level because it's a lot different from high school," Koch said. "Just getting used to things and putting on weight and muscle.

In the coming weeks he’ll be helping coach at Carroll basketball camps while getting to know his teammates."

