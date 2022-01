HELENA — Helena Capital and Helena High’s boys basketball teams took on Kalispell Glacier and Flathead respectively Friday night.

Helena Capital stays undefeated on the season winning 71-49 over Glacier.

Helena High’s win streak came to an end, falling to Flathead 55-48. The team’s record has now fallen to 2-4.

Helena Capital and Helena High will be swapping opponents for tomorrow’s match-ups, which start at 2 p.m.