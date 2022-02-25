Helena boys outlast Butte on Jackson Lieberg buzzer beater

BUTTE — The Helena boys basketball team ended the regular season on a high note.

Jackson Lieberg hit a put back buzzer beater to lift the Bengals to a 75-73 win over Butte High in the regular season finale for both teams on Thursday. Lieberg finished the game with 14 points while teammate Kaden Huot led all scorers with 20 points.

Helena finishes the regular season at 5-8 in the Western AA while the Bulldogs wrap up conference play at 4-9. Both teams now set their sights on the upcoming Western AA tournament in Helena next week.

Butte was led by 18 points from Kenley Leary, 15 from Cameron Gurnsey and 14 from jace Stenson.