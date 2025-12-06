Hays-Lodgepole girls, Lame Deer boys get wins Friday night at Native American Classic basketball tournament

GREAT FALLS — The annual Native American Classic basketball tournament tipped off Friday at the CMR High School Fieldhouse with 14 schools sending both boys and girls basketball teams for competition across two days.

Two of the contests Friday night saw the Hays-Lodgepole girls and Lame Deer boys pick up wins. The Thunderbirds defeated Wolf Point 52-47, while the Morning Stars broke a 52-game win streak for back-to-back Class C champion Box Elder with a score of 57-44.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: