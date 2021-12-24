Hardin, Lodge Grass split doubleheader at First Interstate Arena

Hardin and Lodge Grass split a boys and girls basketball doubleheader on Thursday night at First Interstate Arena in Billings. The Hardin girls won by 40, while the Lodge Grass boys held off the Bulldogs for a 77-73 win.

Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 35

Kamber Good Luck poured in 25 points to lead all scorers as the Hardin girls routed Lodge Grass on Thursday night, 75-35.

Hardin hit 13 3-pointers on the night, led by four from Good Luck. Hardin built a 23-point lead after the first quarter and was in cruise control from there out.

Lodge Grass 77, Hardin 73

Damon Gros Ventre's 32 points led two-time defending State B champion Lodge Grass to a 77-73 win over Class A Hardin.

Lodge Grass built an early lead in the first quarter, but Hardin battled back to take a 28-27 lead into halftime. The two sides were deadlocked at 51-apiece entering the final quarter, but Lodge Grass iced the game at the foul line down the stretch, while also getting timely 3-pointers from James Brown and Myron Little Light.