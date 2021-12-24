Watch
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

Hardin, Lodge Grass split doubleheader at First Interstate Arena

items.[0].videoTitle
Lodge Grass bb.png
Posted at 9:31 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 23:31:51-05

Hardin and Lodge Grass split a boys and girls basketball doubleheader on Thursday night at First Interstate Arena in Billings. The Hardin girls won by 40, while the Lodge Grass boys held off the Bulldogs for a 77-73 win.

Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 35

Kamber Good Luck poured in 25 points to lead all scorers as the Hardin girls routed Lodge Grass on Thursday night, 75-35.

Hardin hit 13 3-pointers on the night, led by four from Good Luck. Hardin built a 23-point lead after the first quarter and was in cruise control from there out.

Lodge Grass 77, Hardin 73

Damon Gros Ventre's 32 points led two-time defending State B champion Lodge Grass to a 77-73 win over Class A Hardin.

Lodge Grass built an early lead in the first quarter, but Hardin battled back to take a 28-27 lead into halftime. The two sides were deadlocked at 51-apiece entering the final quarter, but Lodge Grass iced the game at the foul line down the stretch, while also getting timely 3-pointers from James Brown and Myron Little Light.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state