Great Falls holds off late Rustlers run to nab crosstown win

GREAT FALLS — After losing four straight, the Great Falls High Bison needed a win. One of those four losses was the first crosstown match-up against Great Falls CMR on the road in which they fell 59-41. The Bison (8-8, 5-7) staved off a late run by the Rustlers (8-8, 6-6) to get back on track with a 54-47 win.

Bison were up nine points heading into the fourth quarter but Raef Newbrough showed resilience scoring seven of his team-high 15 points in the quarter to bring it to within three. However the duo of Sherwin Hayward and Reed Harris energized the team to a win throughout as the two combined for 36 points as the Bison played a much cleaner game the second time around against their foe across the river.

Both teams play Billings Senior and Billings West this week to close out their regular season schedule as both are vying for the third and fourth seeds in the Eastern AA Divisional tournament March 3-5.