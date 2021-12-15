Great Falls High boys take down Missoula Sentinel 50-36, improve to 3-0

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High Bison continued their Western AA slate when they took on the visiting Missoula Sentinel Spartans Tuesday night.

The first quarter was a one-sided affair as the Bison came out firing with a 20-6 lead after a combined 13 points from junior Reed Harris and senior Garrett Nelson.

The second quarter featured a much more determined Spartans team as they whittled the lead down to three at the half thanks to stellar shooting from Drew Klumph.

However, in the third quarter, the offense stalled again for Missoula Sentinel as the defensive pressure intensified for head coach Bob Howard’s group as the Bison go 3-0 to start the season with a 50-36 win at home. The Spartans fall to 0-3. Harris scored a game-high 17 points.

The Spartans play Dec. 14 at home against Great Falls CMR at 7:15 p.m. while the Bison play the same day at Missoula Big Sky at 7 p.m.