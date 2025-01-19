Watch Now
Great Falls High boys catch fire in fourth, defeat Belgrade for first win of season

GREAT FALLS — Coming in to Saturday, neither the Great Falls High nor Belgrade boys had won a basketball game this season. That was bound to change for one team, as the two previously 0-7 Eastern AA schools met at the Swarthout Fieldhouse.

In what was a back-and-forth battle for the first three quarters, the Bison would outscore the Panthers 23-10 in the fourth to end up winning 67-54.

Leading Great Falls High with 22 points and five made 3-point attempts was senior Blake Carver.

