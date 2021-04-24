Great Falls High basketball trio signs to play college hoops

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High boys basketball team went 16-2 this year and came very close winning the program’s first State AA championship in 15 years.

And appropriately, three starting seniors on the team are moving on to the NAIA. Levi Torgerson, Drew Wyman and Tarel Rollins held a ceremony Friday to celebrate their signings as they prepare for hoops at the next level.

Playing college basketball has been a lifelong goal for Torgerson, who's off to Montana Tech. Torgerson, to a certain extent, is following in the footsteps of older brothers Kody and Kyle, who each went to play football for Orediggers.

"I think that's one of the coolest things. And that's obviously a pro that on why I went there. But that's just not why I went there," Levi said. "And so, you know, I can hang out with them, learn from them, see what they do and grow as a person."

Wyman, the second-highest scorer in Class AA this year, will play at College of Idaho in Caldwell, where he’ll reconnect with some former AAU teammates.

Rollins will hang around the Electric City to play for the 2020-21 Frontier Conference champion University of Providence Argos.

"It's not very often that you see three from the same team that are going to go play at the next level," Wyman said. "So I mean, these guys, we've grown up together we've played since second grade. And so just to go through with them and all be able to go to the next level is so fun."

Though they didn’t quite reach their goal of a winning state championship, these three Bison are grateful for how much better they made each other through the process, and the memories of the season won’t go away any time soon.

"We're extremely confident, and we're all extremely talented. So I knew we weren't going to have a lot of troubles meshing, chemistry," Rollins said. "We all just kind of bounce off each other, and so it was really exciting to play with everybody this year."