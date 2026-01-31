BOZEMAN — The Great Falls CMR boys basketball team handed Gallatin its first home Eastern AA loss of the season Friday, with the Rustlers pulling away for a 73-61 win.

Watch the highlights here:

Great Falls CMR hands Gallatin boys 1st Eastern AA home loss of season

For CMR, Miles Duda finished with a team-high 21 points. Carson Pike added 17 for the Rustlers.

For Gallatin, Brett Sonju and Bobby Gutzman led with 15 points each. Aidden Brown added 12.

Gallatin will play at Belgrade next on Tuesday, while CMR will next play at Billings Senior on Feb. 6.

Meanwhile in Great Falls, the reigning state champion Gallatin girls pulled away from CMR for a 79-42 win.

Watch the girls highlights here: