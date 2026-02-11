High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

Great Falls CMR boys erupt for 49 second-half points in win over Belgrade

Screenshot 2026-02-10 at 9.31.22 PM.jpeg
MTN Sports
Belgrade vs Great Falls CMR
Screenshot 2026-02-10 at 9.31.22 PM.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR boys basketball team got back in the win column Tuesday night at Rustler Fieldhouse against Belgrade with a 79-54 victory.

Following a 30-16 lead for the Rustlers at the break, CMR erupted for 49 points in the final two frames.

CMR (11-4, 7-3 Eastern AA) dropped a pair of key games over the weekend to Billings Senior and Billings Skyview, but keep pace atop the league with the win over the Panthers (0-15, 0-10).

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Great Falls CMR erupts for 49 second-half points in win over Belgrade

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state