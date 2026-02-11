Great Falls CMR boys erupt for 49 second-half points in win over Belgrade

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR boys basketball team got back in the win column Tuesday night at Rustler Fieldhouse against Belgrade with a 79-54 victory.

Following a 30-16 lead for the Rustlers at the break, CMR erupted for 49 points in the final two frames.

CMR (11-4, 7-3 Eastern AA) dropped a pair of key games over the weekend to Billings Senior and Billings Skyview, but keep pace atop the league with the win over the Panthers (0-15, 0-10).

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: