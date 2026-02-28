Great Falls CMR clinches Eastern AA No. 2 seed with close win over Gallatin

GREAT FALLS — CMR and Gallatin went at it to claim the number 2 seed in the Eastern AA. The winner would get an automatic bid for the state tournament. CMR lead most of the first half and got it up to double digits. Gallatin would make this game close in the second half but coming up short one point less than CMR. Ben Cunningham led the way for CMR with 26 points and Aidden Brown led all Gallatin scorers with 24 points. CMR wins 65-64 over the Raptors.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: