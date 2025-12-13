High School College More Sports Watch Now
Great Falls CMR boys win on buzzer beater; Kalispell Flathead surges in fourth for victory

GREAT FALLS — A very exciting night of Class AA boys basketball openers lived up to the billing in the Electric City on Friday.

The Great Falls CMR boys took down Kalispell Glacier 64-63 thanks to a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Carson Pike. On the other side of town, Kalispell Flathead surged in the fourth after entering the frame down three points to beat Great Falls High 52-47.

On Saturday, CMR will host Flathead, while Great Falls gets Glacier.

