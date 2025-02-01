Watch Now
No. 3 Great Falls CMR boys run past Great Falls High to win first of two crosstown clashes

GREAT FALLS — Crosstown week in the Electric City concluded with the Great Falls CMR boys welcoming in Great Falls High on to the CMR Fieldhouse for an Eastern AA clash on the hardwood.

The No. 3-ranked Rustlers looked to maintain pace atop the East standings against a struggling Bison team, and it was the home team who was able to cruise to a 53-38 win.

CMR improved to 7-2 overall ahead of an important home matchup with Billings Skyview (8-3) on Saturday. For Great Falls, its back to the drawing board with a 1-11 tally.

